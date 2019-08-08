SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Contrasting side by side

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.86 N/A 5.29 1.06 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 1.08 N/A -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of SIGA Technologies Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of SIGA Technologies Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -29.11% weaker performance while Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has 20.55% stronger performance.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.