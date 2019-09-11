SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Comparison side by side

We are comparing SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.96 N/A 5.29 1.06 PolarityTE Inc. 8 16.98 N/A -3.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of SIGA Technologies Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.31 beta indicates that SIGA Technologies Inc. is 69.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. PolarityTE Inc.’s 1.14 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. are 10.2 and 10. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares and 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, PolarityTE Inc. has 33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors PolarityTE Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.