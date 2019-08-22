SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.83 N/A 5.29 1.06 MyoKardia Inc. 49 116.70 N/A -2.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SIGA Technologies Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.31 shows that SIGA Technologies Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MyoKardia Inc.’s 101.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. is 10.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10. The Current Ratio of rival MyoKardia Inc. is 18 and its Quick Ratio is has 18. MyoKardia Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SIGA Technologies Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MyoKardia Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $90 consensus price target and a 64.74% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -29.11% weaker performance while MyoKardia Inc. has 11.4% stronger performance.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats SIGA Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.