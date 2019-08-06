SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.87 N/A 5.29 1.06 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SIGA Technologies Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SIGA Technologies Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. are 10.2 and 10. Competitively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -29.11% weaker performance while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.