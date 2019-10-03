SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Comparing side by side

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 5 0.00 49.82M 5.29 1.06 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 4.41M 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see SIGA Technologies Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SIGA Technologies Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 941,776,937.62% 0% 255.2% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 39,130,434.78% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. are 10.2 and 10 respectively. Its competitor Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. SIGA Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given SIGA Technologies Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.33, which is potential 167.42% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -29.11% weaker performance while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.