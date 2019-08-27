SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Contrasting side by side

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.86 N/A 5.29 1.06 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.29 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Risk and Volatility

SIGA Technologies Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.31. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta and it is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.2 and a Quick Ratio of 10. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5 Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $12.6, with potential upside of 847.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares and 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1.5% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.