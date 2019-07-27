SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Contrasting side by side

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.91 N/A 5.13 1.10 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see SIGA Technologies Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of SIGA Technologies Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Volatility & Risk

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s 0.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Kura Oncology Inc.’s 165.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. are 10.2 and 10 respectively. Its competitor Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Kura Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.2% and 84.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 11.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48% Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -28.48% weaker performance while Kura Oncology Inc. has 14.67% stronger performance.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Kura Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.