SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Contrasting side by side

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.92 N/A 5.13 1.10 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 99.52 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SIGA Technologies Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SIGA Technologies Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Risk & Volatility

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 0.35 and it happens to be 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.36 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. are 10.2 and 10 respectively. Its competitor Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. SIGA Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $20.31, while its potential upside is 220.85%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.2% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.8% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48% Kindred Biosciences Inc. -2.28% 1.35% -14.2% -32.84% -6.25% -17.81%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.