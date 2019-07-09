SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.95 N/A 5.13 1.10 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00

Demonstrates SIGA Technologies Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of SIGA Technologies Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

SIGA Technologies Inc. has a 0.35 beta, while its volatility is 65.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has beta of 1.76 which is 76.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.2 while its Quick Ratio is 10. On the competitive side is, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. which has a 6.9 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 30.2% and 13.1% respectively. About 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.