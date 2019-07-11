SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) Comparison side by side

Both SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.97 N/A 5.13 1.10 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 75920000.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SIGA Technologies Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has SIGA Technologies Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4%

Risk and Volatility

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s 0.35 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.51 which is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.2 while its Quick Ratio is 10. On the competitive side is, INSYS Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for SIGA Technologies Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

Competitively INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $7.75, with potential downside of -100.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.2% and 15.9% respectively. Insiders owned 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.