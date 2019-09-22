SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.92 N/A 5.29 1.06 IMV Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

IMV Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.25 average price target and a 241.95% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.5% of IMV Inc. are owned by institutional investors. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, IMV Inc. has 16.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than IMV Inc.

On 7 of the 8 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats IMV Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.