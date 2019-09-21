SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Comparing side by side

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.92 N/A 5.29 1.06 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.06 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SIGA Technologies Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.31 beta indicates that SIGA Technologies Inc. is 69.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. are 10.2 and 10 respectively. Its competitor Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. SIGA Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -29.11% weaker performance while Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 16.13% stronger performance.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.