SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Comparison side by side

Both SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.91 N/A 5.13 1.10 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 87.65 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.2% and 13.72% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 8.37% are DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.