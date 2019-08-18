SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Comparing side by side

We are comparing SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.87 N/A 5.29 1.06 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights SIGA Technologies Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.31 beta indicates that SIGA Technologies Inc. is 69.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.2 and 10 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 21.5 and 21.5 respectively. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SIGA Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 21% respectively. About 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.