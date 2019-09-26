SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.90 N/A 5.29 1.06 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Demonstrates SIGA Technologies Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SIGA Technologies Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Risk & Volatility

SIGA Technologies Inc. has a 0.31 beta, while its volatility is 69.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.2 while its Quick Ratio is 10. On the competitive side is, Calithera Biosciences Inc. which has a 6.8 Current Ratio and a 6.8 Quick Ratio. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Calithera Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.