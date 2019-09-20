SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.92 N/A 5.29 1.06 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see SIGA Technologies Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.31 shows that SIGA Technologies Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.65 beta which makes it 165.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.2 and 10 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. SIGA Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is $25, which is potential -11.13% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 46.3% respectively. About 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.2% are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -29.11% weaker performance while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 804.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.