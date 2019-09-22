SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.92 N/A 5.29 1.06 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 3.63 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SIGA Technologies Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SIGA Technologies Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Volatility & Risk

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 0.31 and it happens to be 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.71 beta which is 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. is 10 while its Current Ratio is 10.2. Meanwhile, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 252.11% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 92.4% respectively. Insiders owned 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.