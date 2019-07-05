SIG PLC (LON:SHI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt; Jane Street Group Trimmed By $3.31 Million Its United States Stl New (X) Holding

Jane Street Group Llc decreased United States Stl Corp New (X) stake by 28.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jane Street Group Llc sold 174,430 shares as United States Stl Corp New (X)’s stock declined 33.80%. The Jane Street Group Llc holds 427,770 shares with $8.34 million value, down from 602,200 last quarter. United States Stl Corp New now has $2.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 5.20 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 07/03/2018 – Trump’s tariff leads U.S. Steel to reopen big steelmaking facility; 13/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT A PRICE EQUAL TO 100% OF THEIR FACE VALUE; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 07/03/2018 – US Steel Anticipates Increased Demand for Steel in U.S. From Pending Action; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL TO RESTART GRANITE CITY WORKS BLAST FURNACE; 09/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES U.S. STEEL’S IDR TO ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO PO; 09/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL HOLDER VIKING GLOBAL REPORTS 5.5% PASSIVE STAKE; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Anticipates Calling Back About 500 Employees Beginning This Month; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Steel Slides As It Warns of Market Uncertainty Following Tariffs — Earnings Review

In a note issued to investors and clients by Peel Hunt on Friday morning, SIG PLC (LON:SHI) stock Buy was reconfirmed.

Among 8 analysts covering United States Steel (NYSE:X), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. United States Steel had 15 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 10 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, June 4, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. As per Tuesday, January 8, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. UBS downgraded United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) rating on Wednesday, May 8. UBS has “Sell” rating and $1000 target. Jefferies downgraded the shares of X in report on Tuesday, January 22 to “Hold” rating. The stock of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Longbow given on Friday, January 18. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, January 28.

Jane Street Group Llc increased First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXD) stake by 19,518 shares to 31,755 valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ferrari N V (Call) stake by 8,400 shares and now owns 12,800 shares. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ALXN) was raised too.

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 71.92% or $1.05 from last year’s $1.46 per share. X’s profit will be $70.68 million for 8.90 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.77% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering SIG PLC (LON:SHI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SIG PLC has GBX 172 highest and GBX 100 lowest target. GBX 135.25’s average target is 9.34% above currents GBX 123.7 stock price. SIG PLC had 27 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, January 8 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 14 by Liberum Capital. Liberum Capital maintained SIG plc (LON:SHI) rating on Friday, March 15. Liberum Capital has “Buy” rating and GBX 172 target. The company was maintained on Monday, January 28 by Berenberg. The stock has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Tuesday, January 8. The stock of SIG plc (LON:SHI) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Thursday, January 24. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, March 11 by JP Morgan. The stock of SIG plc (LON:SHI) earned “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, January 8. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of SHI in report on Thursday, January 10 with “Buy” rating.

SIG plc engages in the distribution of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. The company has market cap of 744.73 million GBP. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and insulated panels and modular housing systems. It has a 41.23 P/E ratio. The firm also provides exterior products, including tiles, slates, membranes, and battens for pitched roofs; single-ply flat roofing systems; plastic building products; Industrial roofing and cladding systems; and room-in-roof panel systems.