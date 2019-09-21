SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF) and Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Comparison side by side

Both SIFCO Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) and Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (NYSE:MEC) compete on a level playing field in the Metal Fabrication industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIFCO Industries Inc. 3 0.14 N/A -1.22 0.00 Mayville Engineering Company Inc. 14 0.55 N/A 0.81 16.24

Demonstrates SIFCO Industries Inc. and Mayville Engineering Company Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of SIFCO Industries Inc. and Mayville Engineering Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIFCO Industries Inc. 0.00% -14.8% -6.6% Mayville Engineering Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

SIFCO Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mayville Engineering Company Inc. are 1.4 and 0.8 respectively. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SIFCO Industries Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.9% of SIFCO Industries Inc. shares and 78.2% of Mayville Engineering Company Inc. shares. Insiders owned 14.8% of SIFCO Industries Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Mayville Engineering Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIFCO Industries Inc. -4.47% -2.6% -3.68% -26.46% -51.61% -19.42% Mayville Engineering Company Inc. -11.01% -4.15% 0% 0% 0% -20.04%

For the past year SIFCO Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Mayville Engineering Company Inc.

Summary

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. beats SIFCO Industries Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

SIFCO Industries, Inc. produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The companyÂ’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products. The company also provides heat-treatment, surface-treatment, non-destructive testing, and select machining of forged components. SIFCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.