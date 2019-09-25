Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Stock Value Declined While Roumell Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $691,596; Citigroup(C) (C) Shareholder Psagot Investment House LTD Lowered Holding

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup(C) (C) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 14,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 155,809 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.91M, down from 170,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup(C) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $69.38. About 11.92 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/03/2018 – ASCENTIAL PLC ASCL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES FAIR VALUE TO 475P FROM 435P; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Revenue Revised to $17.5 Billion From $17.26 Billion; 26/03/2018 – EMEA IPOs Rise 172% This Year, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research says Trump’s tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 19/04/2018 – Commercial Obs: Paul Vanderslice Leaving Citi to Become CEO of CCRE; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, CARNEGIE, ERSTE, SWEDBANK TO MANAGE TALLINNA IPO; 29/03/2018 – HSBC to pay $100 mln to end Libor rigging lawsuit in U.S; 08/05/2018 – Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions Announces New Leadership for North America Commercial Cards and Trade

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 57,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% . The hedge fund held 163,977 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, down from 221,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.74M market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 80,567 shares traded. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 12/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE PRESIDENCY SAYS IN STATEMENT HANDED TO REPORTERS; 14/03/2018 – KGHM 4Q SIERRA GORDA UNIT EBITDA $116M; 01/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE PRESIDENT NAMES MANYEH AS MINES MINISTER: SLBC; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms 2 Sierra Timeshare 2015-1 Rec Funding LLC Rtgs; 03/05/2018 – Sierra Wireless 1Q Rev $186.9M; 07/05/2018 – Sierra Monitor 1Q Adj EPS 2c; 28/03/2018 – Sierra Leone election raises hopes for girls’ education, safe abortions; 13/03/2018 – SONAE SIERRA 4Q NET REV. R$94.8M; 17/04/2018 – WIDER IMAGE-In the Sierra Maestra, Castro brothers’ revolution lives on; 12/03/2018 – Sierra Leone to Sell SLL5.6909 Bln 182-Day Bills on March 14

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 10,000 shares to 29,800 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 113,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr (Spy) (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 987,750 are held by Sei. Acr Alpine Capital Lc has 4.74% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.28 million shares. Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Commerce Na has invested 0.22% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 122,815 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership reported 95 shares or 0% of all its holdings. British Columbia Inv Mngmt stated it has 557,917 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Perritt Mngmt has 0.18% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 4.49M shares. Hudock Capital Group Ltd Co reported 942 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 1,480 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jones Financial Cos Lllp owns 200,982 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 108,127 shares. Minneapolis Port Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Llc has 515,084 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company New York holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,850 shares.

