Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Market Valuation Declined While Roumell Asset Management Has Upped by $410,880 Its Position; Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Stock Value Rose While Kemnay Advisory Services Decreased Its Holding

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 34,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% . The hedge fund held 221,610 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 187,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 84,434 shares traded. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 14/03/2018 – Lexington Wastewater Management Upgrades Life Safety Systems With Sierra Monitor Corporation; 31/03/2018 – Federal Register: Approval of California Air Plan Revisions, Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District; 10/05/2018 – Sierra Income Corporation Decrease in Public Offering Price; 03/05/2018 – Sierra Leone Sells 2.006B Leones 182-day Bills at Yield 7.86%; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S NEW PRESIDENT TO CONSIDER CHANGES TO MINING CODE – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 26/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE NEC WILL HOLD ELECTIONS ON MARCH 31; 04/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE ELECTIONS CHAIRMAN ALIE CONTEH SAYS ON RADIO; 05/04/2018 – Sierra Club Likes Wind Farms — Just Not This New Jersey One; 26/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE JUDGE MANSARAY SAYS IN COURT IN FREETOWN; 31/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CEO JASON COHENOUR

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 28.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 11,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 28,641 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 40,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32B market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 1.03M shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 25/04/2018 – Fox near deal to buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Cantwell: Cantwell, Udall Lead Colleagues in Call for FCC to Investigate Sinclair Broadcasting for News Distortion; 21/03/2018 – Sinclair Promotes Lee Schlazer to Vice President, Distribution; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: Sean Compton Talking With Sinclair And Fox; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR SEES 2Q MEDIA REV ABOUT $684.3M TO $688.4M; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Questions FCC On Sinclair Dictating Content To Local News Stations While It Weighs Proposed Mega-Merge; 04/04/2018 – Sinclair Executives To Be Honored At The NAB Show; Leadership To Participate In Panel Discussions; 09/05/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divest package gets DoJ nod; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair producer resigns as backlash mounts over `fake news’ script; 02/04/2018 – Political Dig: Revealed: Trump Made a Deal With Sinclair Broadcasting For `Favorable’ Media Coverage

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 225 shares to 1,034 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 18,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weber Alan W holds 180,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated owns 49,601 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 104,873 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% or 1.28M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 5,314 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Company Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Pnc Financial Inc invested in 0% or 8,702 shares. 21 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Co. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 2.82 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hikari Pwr holds 0.03% or 8,670 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 17,280 shares. United Automobile Association stated it has 11,038 shares. Dupont Cap reported 12,926 shares.