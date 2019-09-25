Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Holding Increased by Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc; Bank Of Hawaii Cut Altria Group (MO) Holding by $927,874 as Share Value Declined

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 19,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 67,680 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, down from 87,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 12.00M shares traded or 15.15% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 35.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 122,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% . The hedge fund held 470,305 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, up from 347,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.89. About 189,703 shares traded or 10.98% up from the average. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 03/05/2018 – Sierra Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 23/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Announces Agreement with Sierra Capital; 22/03/2018 – International Vending Alliance Selects Sierra Wireless IoT Services to Revolutionize Vending Experience; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 1km NW of Sierra Madre, CA; 05/04/2018 – Losing candidate in Sierra Leone election plans legal challenge to result; 19/04/2018 – Sierra Leone Sells 3.262B Leones 91-day Bills at Yield 8.03%; 09/05/2018 – SONAE SIERRA 1Q EBITDA R$50M; 30/03/2018 – Whistling Rabbit Press and Southern Mono Historical Society Announce the Eastern Sierra Book Festival; 13/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE TO HOLD RUNOFF VOTE FOR PRESIDENT ON MARCH 27: NEC; 04/04/2018 – Sierra Leone ruling party candidate has slim lead in election – partial results

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oshkosh Truck Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 4,148 shares to 29,498 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 4,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,653 shares, and cut its stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D L Carlson Investment Gru owns 65,941 shares. Arrow invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Tcw Group Inc Incorporated has 10,824 shares. First Manhattan invested in 462,562 shares. Cullen Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 691,215 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Freestone Capital Hldgs Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 155,508 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited reported 420 shares stake. Hm Payson Co owns 68,317 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs stated it has 27,094 shares. Moreover, Syntal Ltd Liability Company has 0.26% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 25,805 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 91,186 shares. Davis R M, a Maine-based fund reported 11,160 shares. Wedgewood Pa has 2.04% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 30,098 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 279,938 were reported by Rbo Com Limited Liability.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 4,197 shares to 13,144 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IJH) by 3,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VTI).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 8.93 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.