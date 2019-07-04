Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Holder Roumell Asset Management Increased Its Holding by $410,880; Cullinan Associates Lowered Conocophillips (COP) Stake by $389,400

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 34,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 221,610 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 187,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.12M market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 74,127 shares traded. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 27.27% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 24/05/2018 – Sierra Leone Sells 2.234B Leones 91-day Bills at Yield 7.34%; 23/05/2018 – Sumitomo sees Ambatovy, Sierra Gorda metal projects turning profitable within 3 yrs; 10/05/2018 – SIERRA INCOME CORPORATION SAYS CHANGE IN ITS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE TO $8.00 PER SHARE REFLECTS UPDATED NAV PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – SONAE SIERRA 4Q NET INCOME R$45.2M; 26/04/2018 – Sierra Leone Sells 54.309B Leones 364-day Bills at Yield 23.13%; 16/05/2018 – Fulcrum BioEnergy Breaks Ground On Sierra BioFuels Plant; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Leone to Sell 7.688 Billion Leones 91-day Bills On Apr 18; 10/04/2018 – SONAE SIERRA OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – Opposition’s Maada Bio wins Sierra Leone presidency -certified tallies; 12/03/2018 – Sierra Leone to Sell 463.8 Million Leones 91-day Bills On Mar 14

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $60.5. About 4.64M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 07/05/2018 – New attachment order by Conoco expected in Curacao in coming days; 13/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 05/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 26; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SHALE OUTPUT WILL TAKE UP RISING PART OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTION OVER TIME; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 401,962 shares to 481,257 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 03/12/2019: MOMO, SWIR, AAPL, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on March 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I Still Believe In Sierra Wireless – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2018. More interesting news about Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Did Sierra Wireless Just Fire a Warning Shot on the Internet of Things? – Motley Fool” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Sierra Wireless Stock Jumped 16% in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 23,173 were reported by Columbia Asset Management. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Limited Liability reported 3,907 shares stake. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,026 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 93,333 shares. Conning holds 37,063 shares. Agf Invests Inc holds 0.04% or 48,826 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mgmt invested 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Partnership accumulated 220 shares or 0% of the stock. 4,109 are held by Hilltop. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 4.69M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marietta Invest Ptnrs Limited reported 18,640 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Ironwood Fincl Llc owns 0.02% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 536 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 94,373 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 13.63 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConocoPhillips Will Continue Returning Loads Of Cash To Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norway’s oil and gas output at risk as strike looms – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, ADM, Conoco, FedEx, Fox, Kinder Morgan, Lennar, Micron, Slack, Virtu and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,286 shares to 269,289 shares, valued at $31.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins (NYSE:CMI) by 10,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).