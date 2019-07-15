Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)

Both Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless Inc. 13 0.54 N/A -0.76 0.00 Knowles Corporation 17 1.97 N/A 0.51 34.69

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sierra Wireless Inc. and Knowles Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sierra Wireless Inc. and Knowles Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -5.7% -3.7% Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.6% 4.2%

Volatility and Risk

Sierra Wireless Inc. is 136.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.36 beta. Knowles Corporation on the other hand, has 1.12 beta which makes it 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sierra Wireless Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Knowles Corporation is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Knowles Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sierra Wireless Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sierra Wireless Inc. and Knowles Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Wireless Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Knowles Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Sierra Wireless Inc. is $13, with potential upside of 10.54%. Competitively Knowles Corporation has a consensus target price of $34, with potential upside of 89.20%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Knowles Corporation seems more appealing than Sierra Wireless Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sierra Wireless Inc. and Knowles Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 37.3% and 0% respectively. Sierra Wireless Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.6%. Competitively, 0.9% are Knowles Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.38% 6.14% -14.13% -16.92% -27.27% -0.89% Knowles Corporation -5.81% -7.55% 11.88% 11.95% 24.26% 31.63%

For the past year Sierra Wireless Inc. has -0.89% weaker performance while Knowles Corporation has 31.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Knowles Corporation beats Sierra Wireless Inc.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.