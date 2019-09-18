Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) and Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless Inc. 12 0.53 N/A -0.76 0.00 Iteris Inc. 5 2.71 N/A -0.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sierra Wireless Inc. and Iteris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) and Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -4% Iteris Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -13.1%

Volatility & Risk

Sierra Wireless Inc. has a 2.16 beta, while its volatility is 116.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Iteris Inc. has a 0.28 beta which is 72.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sierra Wireless Inc. are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Iteris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Sierra Wireless Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Iteris Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sierra Wireless Inc. and Iteris Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.9% and 35% respectively. Insiders owned 6.6% of Sierra Wireless Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Iteris Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Wireless Inc. -1.75% -3.84% -11.63% -22.04% -26.83% -12.29% Iteris Inc. 5.05% 4.04% 27.59% 40.89% 11.78% 45.04%

For the past year Sierra Wireless Inc. had bearish trend while Iteris Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sierra Wireless Inc. beats Iteris Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data used in traffic management systems; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor with capabilities, including stop bar detection, advanced-zone detection, and sensing; Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; VantageLive!, a cloud-based subscription service; and SmartSpan, PedTrax ,Velocity, VantageLive, and P-series products. The Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment to enable public agencies to monitor, control, and direct traffic flow; assist in the dispatch of emergency crews; and distribute real-time information about traffic conditions. It offers iPeMS, a specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a precision agriculture solution. The company serves government agencies. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.