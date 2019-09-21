Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) and Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless Inc. 12 0.53 N/A -0.76 0.00 Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.92 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sierra Wireless Inc. and Extreme Networks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -4% Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -12.2% -2%

Volatility and Risk

Sierra Wireless Inc.’s 2.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 116.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Extreme Networks Inc. has beta of 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sierra Wireless Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Extreme Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Sierra Wireless Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Extreme Networks Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.9% of Sierra Wireless Inc. shares and 81.9% of Extreme Networks Inc. shares. About 6.6% of Sierra Wireless Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Extreme Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Wireless Inc. -1.75% -3.84% -11.63% -22.04% -26.83% -12.29% Extreme Networks Inc. 12.28% 23.52% 19.01% 10% -3.21% 33.44%

For the past year Sierra Wireless Inc. has -12.29% weaker performance while Extreme Networks Inc. has 33.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Extreme Networks Inc. beats Sierra Wireless Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.