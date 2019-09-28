Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

This is a contrast between Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) and Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless Inc. 11 2.83 32.22M -0.76 0.00 Calix Inc. 6 10.57 41.29M -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Sierra Wireless Inc. and Calix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless Inc. 292,377,495.46% -6.2% -4% Calix Inc. 680,230,642.50% -13.3% -6.3%

Volatility & Risk

Sierra Wireless Inc. has a 2.16 beta, while its volatility is 116.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Calix Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

Sierra Wireless Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Calix Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Sierra Wireless Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Calix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.9% of Sierra Wireless Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.4% of Calix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.6% of Sierra Wireless Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of Calix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Wireless Inc. -1.75% -3.84% -11.63% -22.04% -26.83% -12.29% Calix Inc. -0.16% -5.42% -15.14% -41.42% -10.29% -35.59%

For the past year Sierra Wireless Inc. has stronger performance than Calix Inc.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.