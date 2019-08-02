Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) Forms $11.94 Double Bottom; Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Sentiment Is 1.03

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) formed double bottom with $10.98 target or 8.00% below today’s $11.94 share price. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) has $432.16 million valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 614,314 shares traded or 237.10% up from the average. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms 2 Sierra Timeshare 2015-1 Rec Funding LLC Rtgs; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 14/03/2018 – Lexington Wastewater Management Upgrades Life Safety Systems With Sierra Monitor Corporation; 07/05/2018 – Sierra Monitor 1Q Adj EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS INC – CLARIFICATION WITH REGARD TO SCHEDULE A ON TOPIC OF ISSUANCE OF SECURITIES UNDER SECURITY BASED COMPENSATION PLANS; 04/04/2018 – Sierra Leone ruling party candidate has slim lead in election – partial results; 04/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE OPPOSITION CANDIDATE WINS PRESIDENTIAL RUN-OFF; 04/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE SAMURA KAMARA SLIGHTLY IN THE LEAD AFTER VOTES COUNTED IN NINE OF 16 VOTING DISTRICTS; 10/04/2018 – SONAE SIERRA CFR TO Aa2 FROM Aa3 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE PRESIDENT NAMES MANYEH AS MINES MINISTER: SLBC

Staar Surgical Co (STAA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 77 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 75 sold and trimmed positions in Staar Surgical Co. The investment professionals in our database now have: 37.67 million shares, down from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Staar Surgical Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 59 Increased: 53 New Position: 24.

Among 3 analysts covering Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sierra Wireless has $14 highest and $12 lowest target. $13’s average target is 8.88% above currents $11.94 stock price. Sierra Wireless had 3 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. First Analysis downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $12 target in Thursday, February 14 report. The company was maintained on Friday, February 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Macquarie Research.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. The firm provides Visian implantable collamer lenses to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It has a 205.92 P/E ratio. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity.

The stock increased 18.73% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 1.77M shares traded or 244.87% up from the average. STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has declined 6.80% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Staar Surgical (STAA) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BYND, STAA, AVYA – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Staar Surgical (STAA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “STAAR Surgical EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CRUS, EGOV, SPWR and MYGN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Broadwood Capital Inc holds 44.97% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company for 10.74 million shares. Pura Vida Investments Llc owns 294,842 shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Millrace Asset Group Inc. has 1.4% invested in the company for 48,357 shares. The New York-based Bridger Management Llc has invested 1.39% in the stock. Quantum Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 72,655 shares.