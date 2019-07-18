Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Comparison side by side

Both Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless Inc. 13 0.55 N/A -0.76 0.00 Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 2 0.63 N/A 0.00 1470.00

Table 1 highlights Sierra Wireless Inc. and Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -5.7% -3.7% Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -3.9%

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Wireless Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 136.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.36 beta. Wireless Telecom Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.47 beta which makes it 53.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sierra Wireless Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Wireless Telecom Group Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Wireless Telecom Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sierra Wireless Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Sierra Wireless Inc. and Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Wireless Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sierra Wireless Inc. has a consensus price target of $13, and a 8.79% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.3% of Sierra Wireless Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.2% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.6% of Sierra Wireless Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.38% 6.14% -14.13% -16.92% -27.27% -0.89% Wireless Telecom Group Inc. -1.34% 0% -15.52% -22.63% -37.18% -16.95%

For the past year Sierra Wireless Inc. was less bearish than Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Wireless Telecom Group Inc. beats Sierra Wireless Inc.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.