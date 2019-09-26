Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Comparing side by side

Both Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) and Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless Inc. 12 0.51 N/A -0.76 0.00 Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2 17.31 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sierra Wireless Inc. and Network-1 Technologies Inc.

Table 2 provides us Sierra Wireless Inc. and Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -4% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 0.00% -1.9% -1.9%

A beta of 2.16 shows that Sierra Wireless Inc. is 116.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.58 which is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Sierra Wireless Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Network-1 Technologies Inc. are 49.1 and 49.1 respectively. Network-1 Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sierra Wireless Inc.

Sierra Wireless Inc. and Network-1 Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.9% and 13.7%. Insiders held roughly 6.6% of Sierra Wireless Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.3% of Network-1 Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Wireless Inc. -1.75% -3.84% -11.63% -22.04% -26.83% -12.29% Network-1 Technologies Inc. 2.51% 0% -0.81% -7.55% -14.04% 9.87%

For the past year Sierra Wireless Inc. has -12.29% weaker performance while Network-1 Technologies Inc. has 9.87% stronger performance.

Network-1 Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Sierra Wireless Inc.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.