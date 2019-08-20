Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Communication Equipment company, Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.9% of Sierra Wireless Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Sierra Wireless Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Sierra Wireless Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -6.20% -4.00% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Sierra Wireless Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Sierra Wireless Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Wireless Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.47 2.29 2.70

The peers have a potential upside of 72.78%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sierra Wireless Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Wireless Inc. -1.75% -3.84% -11.63% -22.04% -26.83% -12.29% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Sierra Wireless Inc. had bearish trend while Sierra Wireless Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Sierra Wireless Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Sierra Wireless Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. Sierra Wireless Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sierra Wireless Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Wireless Inc. has a beta of 2.16 and its 116.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sierra Wireless Inc.’s peers are 4.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

Sierra Wireless Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Sierra Wireless Inc.’s competitors beat Sierra Wireless Inc.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.