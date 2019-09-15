Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Communication Equipment company, Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sierra Wireless Inc. has 28.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Sierra Wireless Inc. has 6.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Sierra Wireless Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -6.20% -4.00% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Sierra Wireless Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless Inc. N/A 12 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Sierra Wireless Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Wireless Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.96 2.71

As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 70.67%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sierra Wireless Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Wireless Inc. -1.75% -3.84% -11.63% -22.04% -26.83% -12.29% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Sierra Wireless Inc. has -12.29% weaker performance while Sierra Wireless Inc.’s competitors have 33.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sierra Wireless Inc. are 1.7 and 1.4. Competitively, Sierra Wireless Inc.’s competitors have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sierra Wireless Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sierra Wireless Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Sierra Wireless Inc. is 116.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.16. In other hand, Sierra Wireless Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Sierra Wireless Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sierra Wireless Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Sierra Wireless Inc.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.