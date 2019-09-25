Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) and Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) Contrasting side by side

Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) and Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless Inc. 12 0.52 N/A -0.76 0.00 Boxlight Corporation 3 0.53 N/A -1.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sierra Wireless Inc. and Boxlight Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Sierra Wireless Inc. and Boxlight Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -4% Boxlight Corporation 0.00% -150.5% -46.4%

Liquidity

Sierra Wireless Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Boxlight Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Sierra Wireless Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Boxlight Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sierra Wireless Inc. and Boxlight Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.9% and 3.2%. 6.6% are Sierra Wireless Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.72% are Boxlight Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Wireless Inc. -1.75% -3.84% -11.63% -22.04% -26.83% -12.29% Boxlight Corporation -7.42% -13.25% -29.19% 1.55% -25.77% 118.33%

For the past year Sierra Wireless Inc. had bearish trend while Boxlight Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Sierra Wireless Inc. beats Boxlight Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and interactive LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.