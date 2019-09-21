Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless Inc. 12 0.53 N/A -0.76 0.00 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 1 0.33 N/A 0.39 2.45

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sierra Wireless Inc. and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sierra Wireless Inc. and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -4% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 45.8% 25.4%

Volatility and Risk

Sierra Wireless Inc. has a 2.16 beta, while its volatility is 116.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. on the other hand, has 1.64 beta which makes it 64.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sierra Wireless Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sierra Wireless Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.9% of Sierra Wireless Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.4% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.6% of Sierra Wireless Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.3% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Wireless Inc. -1.75% -3.84% -11.63% -22.04% -26.83% -12.29% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 4.38% 3.13% 3.24% -11.22% -27.49% -14.04%

For the past year Sierra Wireless Inc. was less bearish than Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Summary

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. beats Sierra Wireless Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. The company provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, including pre-fabricated headends to accommodate legacy analog television systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for use by system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers data products to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multiple dwelling unit, and college campus locations; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves television broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators including educational campus environments, correctional facilities, short and long term health service environments, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and stocking distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.