Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) and BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Comparing side by side

Both Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) and BK Technologies Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless Inc. 13 0.57 N/A -0.76 0.00 BK Technologies Corporation 4 1.15 N/A -0.02 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -5.7% -3.7% BK Technologies Corporation 0.00% -10.3% -7.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.36 beta indicates that Sierra Wireless Inc. is 136.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. BK Technologies Corporation’s -0.18 beta is the reason why it is 118.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sierra Wireless Inc. Its rival BK Technologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 2 respectively. BK Technologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sierra Wireless Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Wireless Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 BK Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Sierra Wireless Inc.’s upside potential is 9.70% at a $13 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sierra Wireless Inc. and BK Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 37.3% and 79.9% respectively. Sierra Wireless Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.83% of BK Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.38% 6.14% -14.13% -16.92% -27.27% -0.89% BK Technologies Corporation -2.86% -0.49% 3.82% 3.82% 11.93% 8.8%

For the past year Sierra Wireless Inc. had bearish trend while BK Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was formerly known as RELM Wireless Corporation and changed its name to BK Technologies, Inc. in June 2018. BK Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.