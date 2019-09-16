Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) and Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) Comparison side by side

Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) and Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless Inc. 12 0.54 N/A -0.76 0.00 Aerohive Networks Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -4% Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.00% -109.7% -14.2%

Volatility & Risk

Sierra Wireless Inc. has a 2.16 beta, while its volatility is 116.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aerohive Networks Inc.’s 31.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sierra Wireless Inc. Its rival Aerohive Networks Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.8 respectively. Aerohive Networks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sierra Wireless Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.9% of Sierra Wireless Inc. shares and 76.6% of Aerohive Networks Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.6% of Sierra Wireless Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.1% of Aerohive Networks Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Wireless Inc. -1.75% -3.84% -11.63% -22.04% -26.83% -12.29% Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.23% 0.23% 26.14% 16.23% 10.17% 36.2%

For the past year Sierra Wireless Inc. had bearish trend while Aerohive Networks Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sierra Wireless Inc. beats Aerohive Networks Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.