Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) Analysts See $-0.01 EPS; Scholastic (SCHL) Has 1.93 Sentiment

Scholastic Corp (SCHL) investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.58, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 89 funds started new and increased holdings, while 46 cut down and sold their stakes in Scholastic Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 27.79 million shares, down from 28.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Scholastic Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 33 Increased: 70 New Position: 19.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $419.19 million. It operates in three divisions: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. It currently has negative earnings. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux application framework.

Among 3 analysts covering Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sierra Wireless had 3 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with "Hold". The stock of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) earned "Sell" rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, February 14. The firm earned "Neutral" rating on Thursday, February 14 by First Analysis.

Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes childrenÂ’s books worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. It operates through three divisions: ChildrenÂ’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. It has a 23.86 P/E ratio. The ChildrenÂ’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of childrenÂ’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel.

Analysts await Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, down 41.38% or $0.60 from last year's $1.45 per share.