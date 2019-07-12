Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sierra Oncology Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sierra Oncology Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Urovant Sciences Ltd. are 11 and 11 respectively. Urovant Sciences Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sierra Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Sierra Oncology Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is $26, which is potential 177.48% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.7% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares and 22.8% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 74.87% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.