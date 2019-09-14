Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 215.20 N/A -2.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sierra Oncology Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Sierra Oncology Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility & Risk

Sierra Oncology Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. uniQure N.V. on the other hand, has 0.92 beta which makes it 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.1 and 13.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor uniQure N.V. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Sierra Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to uniQure N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Sierra Oncology Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, uniQure N.V.’s potential upside is 67.65% and its average price target is $79.6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.8% of uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.38%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. has -60.51% weaker performance while uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.