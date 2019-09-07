Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Omeros Corporation 17 11.82 N/A -2.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sierra Oncology Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.21 shows that Sierra Oncology Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Omeros Corporation’s 195.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. is 13.1 while its Current Ratio is 13.1. Meanwhile, Omeros Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sierra Oncology Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Omeros Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $21.5 average target price and a 18.13% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.5% of Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Omeros Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Omeros Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.