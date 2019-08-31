Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.17 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sierra Oncology Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s 1.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 349.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 4.49 beta.

Liquidity

13.1 and 13.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. Its rival NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Sierra Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares and 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.