Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. N/A 24.06 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sierra Oncology Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.67 beta means Sierra Oncology Inc.’s volatility is 67.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc.’s 161.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.61 beta.

Liquidity

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Neuralstem Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Sierra Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Neuralstem Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.7% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares and 17% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, 13.52% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91% Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. was less bullish than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

Sierra Oncology Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.