Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Both Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 45.61 N/A -2.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sierra Oncology Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sierra Oncology Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Oncology Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.21. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s 2.4 beta is the reason why it is 140.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.1 while its Quick Ratio is 13.1. On the competitive side is, Nabriva Therapeutics plc which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sierra Oncology Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 49.6%. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.38%. Comparatively, 0.61% are Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Nabriva Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Sierra Oncology Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.