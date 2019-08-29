Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

This is a contrast between Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has weaker performance than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats on 5 of the 6 factors Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.