Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sierra Oncology Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sierra Oncology Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6%

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.67 beta. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation’s beta is 3.7 which is 270.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

10.8 and 10.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. Its rival Histogenics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Sierra Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Histogenics Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sierra Oncology Inc. and Histogenics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.7% and 9.6%. Insiders held 0.1% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91% Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Histogenics Corporation.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.