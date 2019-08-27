Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)

Both Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sierra Oncology Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sierra Oncology Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.77% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.38%. Competitively, ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has 0.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23%

For the past year ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has weaker performance than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors ERYTECH Pharma S.A. beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.