Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sierra Oncology Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sierra Oncology Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.67 beta indicates that Sierra Oncology Inc. is 67.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 37.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.8. The Current Ratio of rival Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.2. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.7% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 63.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.