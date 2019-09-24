Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Both Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 46.57 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sierra Oncology Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.21 beta means Sierra Oncology Inc.’s volatility is 21.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

13.1 and 13.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. Its rival Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Sierra Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares and 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1.38% are Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.