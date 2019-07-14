Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 5 372.30 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sierra Oncology Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4%

Risk & Volatility

Sierra Oncology Inc. has a 1.67 beta, while its volatility is 67.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation’s beta is 1.68 which is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. is 10.8 while its Current Ratio is 10.8. Meanwhile, CEL-SCI Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.7% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares and 8.8% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.1% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91% CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.