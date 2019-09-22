Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Both Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sierra Oncology Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Oncology Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.5 beta which is 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sierra Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.1 and a Quick Ratio of 13.1. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and has 9.2 Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sierra Oncology Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $35, with potential upside of 491.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sierra Oncology Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 69.9%. Insiders held 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

Sierra Oncology Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.